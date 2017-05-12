Advocates push schools to comply with new law on foster kids

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Growing up in the foster care system, Brian Morgantini attended a dozen different schools. He ultimately graduated, although his reading ability was on a ninth-grade level. "I was always the new kid who had just lost another family and was trying to cope with that," said Morgantini, who was taken away from his drug-addicted parents by ...