Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Advocates push schools to comply with new law on foster kids

Advocates push schools to comply with new law on foster kids

By: Associated Press May 12, 2017

Growing up in the foster care system, Brian Morgantini attended a dozen different schools. He ultimately graduated, although his reading ability was on a ninth-grade level. "I was always the new kid who had just lost another family and was trying to cope with that," said Morgantini, who was taken away from his drug-addicted parents by ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo