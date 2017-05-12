Judge denies Anthem injunction in lawsuit over Cigna merger

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Delaware judge on Thursday refused Anthem Inc.'s request to extend a temporary ban blocking Cigna Corp. from pulling out of proposed $48 billion merger while Anthem tries to persuade federal officials to drop their objections to the deal. The ruling comes after a federal appeals court last month left in place a decision blocking Blue ...