Lawmakers pass hospital liability shield

Missouri lawmakers gave final approval on Friday to a bill to restore medical malpractice liability protections for hospitals that lawmakers intended to make 12 years ago. As part of a 2005 overhaul of the state’s tort laws, lawmakers had specified that health care providers can’t be held liable “based on the actions or omissions of any ...