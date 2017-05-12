Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Lawmakers pass hospital liability shield

Lawmakers pass hospital liability shield

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 12, 2017

Missouri lawmakers gave final approval on Friday to a bill to restore medical malpractice liability protections for hospitals that lawmakers intended to make 12 years ago. As part of a 2005 overhaul of the state’s tort laws, lawmakers had specified that health care providers can’t be held liable “based on the actions or omissions of any ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo