Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Missouri passes tougher penalties for crimes against police

Missouri passes tougher penalties for crimes against police

By: Associated Press May 12, 2017

Missouri lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation enhancing penalties for crimes against police and creating a "Blue Alert" system that will notify the public of suspects who kill or wound law officers. Passage of the police legislation marked a victory for Gov. Eric Greitens, who had called for the provisions before taking office in January. Several ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo