A Kansas City man hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing a five-lane street has settled a liability claim with the driver and the truck’s owner for $150,000. Charles E. Cook was crossing Troost Avenue at 75th Street on March 31, 2015 when he was hit by a truck driven by Jabbar Tanner, an employee of Tanner ...