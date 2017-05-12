SmithAmundsen adds of counsel

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Patrick M. Sanders has joined SmithAmundsen in St. Louis as of counsel. Sanders has decades of experience practicing labor and employment law. His experience includes a national practice involving federal and state court litigation, collective bargaining negotiations, union organization campaigns, wrongful discharge, employment discrimination and resolution of safety and health issues.