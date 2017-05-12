Quantcast
SmithAmundsen adds of counsel

By: Staff Report May 12, 2017

Patrick M. Sanders has joined SmithAmundsen in St. Louis as of counsel. Sanders has decades of experience practicing labor and employment law. His experience includes a national practice involving federal and state court litigation, collective bargaining negotiations, union organization campaigns, wrongful discharge, employment discrimination and resolution of safety and health issues.
