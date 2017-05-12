Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Survey: Internal watchdogs worried about Trump hiring freeze
Internal watchdogs at federal agencies worry that a hiring freeze imposed by the Trump administration could put their oversight mission at risk, threatening their ability to detect and prevent waste, fraud and abuse, a new survey says. The survey of two dozen inspectors general found that nearly all reported that the hiring freeze negatively affects their ...