Supreme Court rejects appeal over NC voter ID law

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law, which a lower court said targeted African-Americans "with almost surgical precision." The justices left in place the lower court ruling striking down the law's photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting. The situation was complicated when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and ...