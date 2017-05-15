Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Supreme Court rejects appeal over NC voter ID law

Supreme Court rejects appeal over NC voter ID law

By: Associated Press May 15, 2017

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law, which a lower court said targeted African-Americans "with almost surgical precision." The justices left in place the lower court ruling striking down the law's photo ID requirement and reduction in early voting. The situation was complicated when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo