AP Source: Garland happy on bench, no interest in FBI job

By: Sam Hananel The Associated Press May 16, 2017

A longtime friend of Judge Merrick Garland tells The Associated Press that Garland is happy in his job and has no interest in leaving the judiciary to head the FBI. The comment came Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he recommended that President Donald Trump nominate the federal appeals court judge for the post. The ...
