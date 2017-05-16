AP Source: Garland happy on bench, no interest in FBI job

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A longtime friend of Judge Merrick Garland tells The Associated Press that Garland is happy in his job and has no interest in leaving the judiciary to head the FBI. The comment came Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he recommended that President Donald Trump nominate the federal appeals court judge for the post. The ...