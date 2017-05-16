Attorney with history of admonitions loses license

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended a Potosi attorney with a lengthy discipline history. Michael P. Kelly, who was admitted into the Missouri Bar in 1984, received four admonitions between 1994 and 2013, all for violating Missouri attorney ethics rules regarding diligence and communication, according to court files. The most recent complaints against him, which prompted ...