Conan jokes may have killed, but he stands accused of theft

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

What do Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument have in common? They're all subjects of punchlines Conan O'Brien is accused of ripping off — and that's no joke. O'Brien lost an effort to toss out a federal copyright infringement lawsuit in San Diego last week, potentially setting up a novel trial over comic creativity and ...