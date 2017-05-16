John Danforth recipient of Churchill Leadership Medal

Quantcast
By: Associated Press May 16, 2017

John Danforth, a former Missouri attorney general, U.S. senator and ambassador to the United Nations, is the latest recipient of the Winston Churchill Leadership Medal. The award, announced Monday, is from the National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, where Churchill delivered his famous "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946. Danforth is 80 and lives in St. ...
