Spencer Fane’s downtown office to open next week

Kansas City firm Spencer Fane will open its new downtown St. Louis office next week, St. Louis Managing Partner Frank Neuner said Tuesday. The office will be located in the Security Building, 319 N. 4th Street. Spencer Fane, which already has an office in Clayton, announced in February it would be adding a downtown office as former ...