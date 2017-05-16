Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Spencer Fane’s downtown office to open next week

Spencer Fane’s downtown office to open next week

By: Staff Report May 16, 2017

Kansas City firm Spencer Fane will open its new downtown St. Louis office next week, St. Louis Managing Partner Frank Neuner said Tuesday. The office will be located in the Security Building, 319 N. 4th Street. Spencer Fane, which already has an office in Clayton, announced in February it would be adding a downtown office as former ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo