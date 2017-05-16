Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / St. Louis County muni court cap struck down

St. Louis County muni court cap struck down

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 16, 2017

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a cap on municipal court fines that applied only in St. Louis County, saying it was an unconstitutional special law. The lower cap was a key provision of a bill passed in 2015 after unrest in Ferguson highlighted potential abuses in municipal courts, particularly in St. Louis County. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo