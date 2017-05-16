Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Truck found to be ‘dangerous instrument’ in drunken hit-and-run
The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District reinstated an armed criminal action conviction against a teenager who ran over a woman and her baby while driving drunk. The court on Tuesday found that the lifted pickup truck defendant Andrew Trae Jacobson had been driving qualified as a “dangerous instrument” under the circumstances. “To be clear, not every ...