Truck found to be ‘dangerous instrument’ in drunken hit-and-run

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District reinstated an armed criminal action conviction against a teenager who ran over a woman and her baby while driving drunk. The court on Tuesday found that the lifted pickup truck defendant Andrew Trae Jacobson had been driving qualified as a “dangerous instrument” under the circumstances. “To be clear, not every ...