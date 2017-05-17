Quantcast
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press May 17, 2017

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, was released from a Kansas military prison early Wednesday after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence. U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith told The Associated Press that Manning was released from Fort Leavenworth military prison, but that she couldn't provide any further details. ...
