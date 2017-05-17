Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Far fewer refugees entering US despite travel ban setbacks

Far fewer refugees entering US despite travel ban setbacks

By: Associated Press May 17, 2017

Somali refugee Mohamoud Saed was elated when he learned that his wife and eight children had completed the lengthy refugee application process that would allow them to join him in the U.S., reuniting the family for the first time in seven years. But the Saeds never made the trip to the Atlanta suburbs because their travel ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo