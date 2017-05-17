Far fewer refugees entering US despite travel ban setbacks

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Somali refugee Mohamoud Saed was elated when he learned that his wife and eight children had completed the lengthy refugee application process that would allow them to join him in the U.S., reuniting the family for the first time in seven years. But the Saeds never made the trip to the Atlanta suburbs because their travel ...