Home / Local / Hawley seeks bail revocation for former Missouri sheriff

Hawley seeks bail revocation for former Missouri sheriff

By: Associated Press May 17, 2017

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is asking that bond be revoked for a southeast Missouri sheriff who is charged with 18 criminal counts and was temporarily removed from office after an inmate died at the jail. Hawley said in a news release Tuesday that he wants former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson either jailed or barred ...
