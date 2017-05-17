Quantcast
Lawyers Association elects new officers

By: Associated Press May 17, 2017

The Lawyers Association of St. Louis has elected new officers. Jared Byrne will become president of the association on June 1. Bharat Varadachari is the new president-elect, Mike Harrison, first vice president, Justin Guerra, second vice president, Teri Appelbaum, secretary and Dan Rousseau, treasurer. The association also elected Jenny Woulfe and Erin Milligan as at-large executive committee members, ...
