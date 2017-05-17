Lawyers Association elects new officers

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Lawyers Association of St. Louis has elected new officers. Jared Byrne will become president of the association on June 1. Bharat Varadachari is the new president-elect, Mike Harrison, first vice president, Justin Guerra, second vice president, Teri Appelbaum, secretary and Dan Rousseau, treasurer. The association also elected Jenny Woulfe and Erin Milligan as at-large executive committee members, ...