Motorcyclist who lost job due to crash injuries wins settlement

A suburban Kansas City motorcyclist who lost his job as a result of injuries caused when he was sideswiped by a motorist charged with drunk driving has settled a claim against the woman’s insurer for $100,000. Rolley Joseph Nienhueser Sr., was driving his 2010 Harley Davidson Street Glide on westbound Eagles Parkway when he was “clipped” ...