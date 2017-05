Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Newton County Circuit Court will be closed from 1 p.m. Monday, May 22 through May 26 as it moves to its new location. It will reopen for business Tuesday, May 30. The county announced in 2015 that it had purchased a building at 123 E. Main Street in Neosho. The move separates the court from ...