St. Louis mayor wants Confederate monument removed

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

St. Louis may soon join the growing list of cities removing monuments to the Confederacy, city officials said Tuesday. Mayor Lyda Krewson wants the 32-foot-tall monument in Forest Park removed as soon as possible, and is looking into engineering options to take it down, said Eddie Roth, the city's director of human services. The mayor's spokesman, Koran ...