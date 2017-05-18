Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago turned himself in to police Thursday on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. Brandon Bostian, 34, was put in handcuffs as he arrived at the Philadelphia police station with his attorney. Just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, on a Washington-to-New ...