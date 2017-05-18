Quantcast
Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017

An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago turned himself in to police Thursday on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. Brandon Bostian, 34, was put in handcuffs as he arrived at the Philadelphia police station with his attorney. Just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, on a Washington-to-New ...
