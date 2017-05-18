Quantcast
Judge vows to shield jurors in officer's murder retrial

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017

A county judge in Ohio vowed Thursday to shield jurors' identities and prevent distractions during the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist. Judge Leslie Ghiz also reiterated she is determined to seat a jury in Hamilton County, where she is based and Cincinnati is located, saying she doesn't ...
