KCMBA Bench-Bar & Boardroom Conference awards

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association honored the following attorneys at the 44th Annual Bench-Bar & Boardroom Conference which was held Wednesday through Friday in Branson: Barons of the Boardroom: Joseph L. Hiersteiner, Seigfreid Bingham, Kansas City and Frank J. Ross Jr., Polsinelli, Kansas City Deans of the Trial Bar: Gail Berkowitz, Berkowitz, Cook, Gondring & Driskell, ...