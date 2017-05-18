Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
KCMBA Bench-Bar & Boardroom Conference awards
The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association honored the following attorneys at the 44th Annual Bench-Bar & Boardroom Conference which was held Wednesday through Friday in Branson: Barons of the Boardroom: Joseph L. Hiersteiner, Seigfreid Bingham, Kansas City and Frank J. Ross Jr., Polsinelli, Kansas City Deans of the Trial Bar: Gail Berkowitz, Berkowitz, Cook, Gondring & Driskell, ...