Mueller: 9/11 FBI head again catapulted into new challenge
Robert Mueller took office as FBI director in 2001 expecting to dig into drug cases, white-collar misdeeds and violent crime. A week later was Sept. 11. Overnight, his mission changed and Mueller spent the next 12 years wrestling the agency into a battle-hardened terrorism-fighting force. Now, Mueller once again finds himself catapulted into the midst of historic ...