Negligence : Medical Malpractice – Withdrawal Instruction – Informed Consent
Wilson v. Patel (MLW No. 70553/Case No. SC95890 – 15 pages) (Supreme Court of Missouri, Russell, J.; Breckenridge, C.J., Stith and Draper, JJ., concur; Fischer, J., concurs in part and dissents in part in separate opinion; Wilson, J., concurs in opinion of Fischer, J. Powell, J., not participating)