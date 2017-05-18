Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / States scramble to comply with federal ID law

States scramble to comply with federal ID law

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017

Several states have struggled for years to comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. With a January deadline looming, lawmakers across the country have been ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo