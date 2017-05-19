Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

By: Associated Press May 19, 2017

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and led to an investigation that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges in connection with his online communications with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor and could get ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo