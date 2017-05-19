Grantham appointed 26th circuit associate judge

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Stephen Grantham, of Versailles, has been appointed associate circuit judge for the 26th Judicial Circuit, which covers Morgan County. The position was vacant following the retirement of Judge Kevin Schehr. “Steve Grantham will be an exceptional judge for Morgan County because as a life-long resident, he knows the people, the area, and the issues facing the county,” ...