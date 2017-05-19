Quantcast
Grantham appointed 26th circuit associate judge

By: Staff Report May 19, 2017

Stephen Grantham, of Versailles, has been appointed associate circuit judge for the 26th Judicial Circuit, which covers Morgan County. The position was vacant following the retirement of Judge Kevin Schehr. “Steve Grantham will be an exceptional judge for Morgan County because as a life-long resident, he knows the people, the area, and the issues facing the county,” ...
