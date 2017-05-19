Quantcast
Home / MLW News Roundup / Missouri appeals judge’s blocking of abortion restrictions

Missouri appeals judge’s blocking of abortion restrictions

By: Associated Press May 19, 2017

Missouri is asking a federal appellate court to put on hold a judge's order blocking abortion-restricting rules in the state, arguing the judge "categorically refused even to consider the state's evidence justifying its regulations." The state's challenge Thursday to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came a day after U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs ...
