New tort laws expected, sooner or later

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Over the last few months, Daniel J. McMichael of McMichael & Logan in Kirkwood has watched a once-obscure employment discrimination suit his firm filed two years ago become a political football. McMichael represents Tracy Ranson, who alleges he faced racial slurs and other discrimination before he was fired from Show-Me Rent-to-Own in Sikeston. Show-Me Rent-to-Own’s owner ...