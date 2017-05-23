Quantcast
Construction to limit KC muni court operations

By: Staff Report May 23, 2017

Construction at the Kansas City Municipal Court will limit court hearings and payment operations Thursday and Friday. The court will only hold scheduled hearings and video arraignment hearings for people arrested within the previous 24 hours. There will be no walk-in dockets. Both the Violations Bureau and customer service windows will be closed, with payment operations moving ...
