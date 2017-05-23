Quantcast
Fenimore selected as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge

By: Staff Report May 23, 2017

Brian T. Fenimore has been selected to succeed U.S. Western District Bankruptcy Judge Arthur B. Federman. Fenimore is a partner at Lathrop & Gage in Kansas City. He co-chairs the Banking and Creditors’ Rights practice area. He has represented borrowers and lenders in structuring, negotiating and documenting loan originations and workout, restructure, deed-in-lieu and voluntary surrender transactions, ...
