Home / Verdicts & Settlements / UPDATE: $4.3M verdict against BNSF upheld

UPDATE: $4.3M verdict against BNSF upheld

By: Jessica Shumaker May 23, 2017

A landmark $4.3 million Clinton County personal injury verdict will stand following a recent ruling from the Western District Court of Appeals. Jered Curl of Plattsburg sued his former employer, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Co., for a July 2012 accident that caused “severe and disabling” neck and back injuries. In December 2015, a jury awarded ...
