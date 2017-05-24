Greensfelder expands litigation team

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale has added three attorneys to its litigation team in St. Louis, Katherine M. Fowler, Jonathan H. Garside and Erika N. Reynolds. Previously, the trio were partners at Fox Galvin in St. Louis, practicing in the areas of pharmaceutical, medical malpractice, environmental, class action and product liability litigation Fowler acts as lead trial counsel ...