Greensfelder expands litigation team

Greensfelder expands litigation team

By: Staff Report May 24, 2017

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale has added three attorneys to its litigation team in St. Louis, Katherine M. Fowler, Jonathan H. Garside and Erika N. Reynolds. Previously, the trio were partners at Fox Galvin in St. Louis, practicing in the areas of pharmaceutical, medical malpractice, environmental, class action and product liability litigation Fowler acts as lead trial counsel ...
