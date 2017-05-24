Legal Services adds attorney

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Carly J. Munson has joined Legal Services of Eastern Missouri as a staff attorney with the Children’s Legal Alliance program. Before joining LSEM, Munson worked as a clinical supervising attorney and lecturer in law at Stanford Law School’s Youth & Education Law Project for seven years. At LSEM, Munson will provide legal representation to children in St. ...