Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Legal Services adds attorney

Legal Services adds attorney

By: Staff Report May 24, 2017

Carly J. Munson has joined Legal Services of Eastern Missouri as a staff attorney with the Children’s Legal Alliance program. Before joining LSEM, Munson worked as a clinical supervising attorney and lecturer in law at Stanford Law School’s Youth & Education Law Project for seven years. At LSEM, Munson will provide legal representation to children in St. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo