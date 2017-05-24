Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / University of Missouri set to introduce new chancellor

University of Missouri set to introduce new chancellor

By: Jim Suhr The Associated Press May 24, 2017

A top New York state university administrator hired to oversee the University of Missouri's flagship campus faces thorny challenges, including pending budget cuts and lingering racial discord that school officials have partly blamed for slumping enrollment. Alexander Cartwright, the provost and executive vice chancellor State University of New York, will be introduced Wednesday as the Columbia ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo