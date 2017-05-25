Attorney general warns gang members: ‘We’re targeting you’

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning Thursday to gang members in Tennessee and around the country, saying their criminal networks will be devastated as police and prosecutors take a stronger stance on fighting violent crime. Sessions' tough talk came as he spoke before more than 90 local, state and federal prosecutors and law enforcement ...