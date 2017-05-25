Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Attorney general warns gang members: ‘We’re targeting you’

Attorney general warns gang members: ‘We’re targeting you’

By: Associated Press May 25, 2017

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning Thursday to gang members in Tennessee and around the country, saying their criminal networks will be devastated as police and prosecutors take a stronger stance on fighting violent crime. Sessions' tough talk came as he spoke before more than 90 local, state and federal prosecutors and law enforcement ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo