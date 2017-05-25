Quantcast
Home / National / Bikram yoga founder faces mounting legal problems

Bikram yoga founder faces mounting legal problems

By: Associated Press May 25, 2017

A California judge on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the founder of Bikram yoga, who's been ordered to hand over proceeds from his global fitness business to satisfy a $6.8 million judgment won by a former legal adviser. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Edward Moreton issued the warrant for Bikram Choudhury and set bail ...
