CLE highlights ethical pitfalls of Sex, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll

CLE highlights ethical pitfalls of Sex, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll

By: Jessica Shumaker May 25, 2017

Video footage of a Las Vegas courtroom provided both comedy and a warning to attorneys attending a CLE Thursday in Kansas City. In the 2006 video, a criminal defense attorney, clearly under the influence at trial and injured from a hit-and-run crash, attempts to convince a judge he is able to still work. “I’ll play hurt,” he ...
