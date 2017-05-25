Jury sides with doctor in malpractice case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Stoddard County jury has decided that an emergency room doctor who did not order a CT scan was not liable in the death of a man who perished from abdominal issues. “We said it wasn’t indicated under the circumstances,” said attorney Andrew M. Luther. Luther assisted in representing defendant Dr. Raymond Ketting in the suit concerning ...