Jury sides with doctor in malpractice case

Jury sides with doctor in malpractice case

By: David Baugher May 25, 2017

A Stoddard County jury has decided that an emergency room doctor who did not order a CT scan was not liable in the death of a man who perished from abdominal issues. “We said it wasn’t indicated under the circumstances,” said attorney Andrew M. Luther. Luther assisted in representing defendant Dr. Raymond Ketting in the suit concerning ...
