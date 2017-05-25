Workers start dismantling jail tent complex in Phoenix

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Crews have started to dismantle some of the tents in a controversial outdoor jail complex in Phoenix that helped make former Sheriff Joe Arpaio a national law enforcement figure. One of the five jail yards within "Tent City" has already been completely dismantled, and workers on Wednesday were in the process of tearing down a second ...