Workers start dismantling jail tent complex in Phoenix

Workers start dismantling jail tent complex in Phoenix

By: Associated Press May 25, 2017

Crews have started to dismantle some of the tents in a controversial outdoor jail complex in Phoenix that helped make former Sheriff Joe Arpaio a national law enforcement figure. One of the five jail yards within "Tent City" has already been completely dismantled, and workers on Wednesday were in the process of tearing down a second ...
