Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Boater receives $900K after Lake of the Ozarks collision

Boater receives $900K after Lake of the Ozarks collision

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 26, 2017

A Kansas man severely injured in an alcohol-related boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks has received nearly $1 million in a settlement with three insurance companies. Kenneth K. Karlix, 60, of Olathe, was thrown from his 14-foot vintage aluminum motorboat on July 18, 2015, when it was struck by a 10-foot Sea-Doo personal watercraft operated ...
