Boater receives $900K after Lake of the Ozarks collision

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Kansas man severely injured in an alcohol-related boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks has received nearly $1 million in a settlement with three insurance companies. Kenneth K. Karlix, 60, of Olathe, was thrown from his 14-foot vintage aluminum motorboat on July 18, 2015, when it was struck by a 10-foot Sea-Doo personal watercraft operated ...