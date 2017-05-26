Flooding costs in Missouri estimated at $86 million

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A preliminary assessment has found about $86 million of damage and costs from recent flooding and storms in Missouri. The figures provided Thursday by the state Department of Public Safety include almost $58 million of public costs for damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency response efforts. The assessment includes an additional $28 million of costs for ...