Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist reaches $200,000 settlement for crash

Motorcyclist reaches $200,000 settlement for crash

By: Jessica Shumaker May 26, 2017

A motorcyclist injured in a St. Charles County wreck has reached a $200,000 settlement with two insurance carriers. The crash occurred on July 9, 2016 while Joseph Beier was riding his motorcycle westbound on Highway 370 in the right lane, according to his attorney, Ryan R. Cox of Ryan R. Cox & Associates in St. Charles. Beier ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo