Motorcyclist reaches $200,000 settlement for crash

A motorcyclist injured in a St. Charles County wreck has reached a $200,000 settlement with two insurance carriers. The crash occurred on July 9, 2016 while Joseph Beier was riding his motorcycle westbound on Highway 370 in the right lane, according to his attorney, Ryan R. Cox of Ryan R. Cox & Associates in St. Charles. Beier ...