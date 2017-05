Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Tim Noelker, senior counsel for Thompson Coburn in St. Louis, has been appointed by the White House to serve as general counsel for the Corporation for National & Community Service (CNCS) in Washington. He will leave the firm July 5 to take the post, where he will manage the agency’s Office of General Counsel and serve ...