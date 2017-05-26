Quantcast
Pot convictions go up in smoke with California legalization

By: Associated Press May 26, 2017

Jay Schlauch's conviction for peddling pot haunted him for nearly a quarter century. The felony prevented him from landing jobs, gave his wife doubts about tying the knot and cast a shadow over his typically sunny outlook on life. So when an opportunity arose to reduce his record to a misdemeanor under the voter-approved law that legalized ...
