San Diego schools sued over anti-Islamophobia campaign
Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students. Charles LiMandri, an attorney for the parents, called the campaign a "politically correct solution to a problem that does not exist." The plan drew little attention when the board approved it ...