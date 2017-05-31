Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Gov. Greitens approves public construction project limits

Gov. Greitens approves public construction project limits

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press May 31, 2017

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation Tuesday to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects, a move he touted as a way to lower costs of public construction but met pushback from Democrats and unions. Missouri counties, cities and other local governments currently have the option to issue bid requirements mandating ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo